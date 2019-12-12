What’s at Stake: The Case for Improving Rural Broadband

The one thing South Dakota's SBA Director hears from nearly all small town business leaders

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



The world doesn’t seem to wait for anyone, anymore. We are all moving and consuming at a fast pace. That is precisely why South Dakota small businesses need an even playing field when it comes to commerce, according to the head of South Dakota’s Small Business Administration. Jaime Wood says one big area we are lacking right now is internet access and speed in rural areas of the state. And that is why an announcement scheduled for Thursday with the USDA on broadband expansion across rural areas of the country is something worth paying attention to.