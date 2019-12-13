Brandon Valley Eager To Defend State Basketball Title After Coming Up Short In Football

Lynx Boys' & Girls' Teams Claimed AA Crowns Last Year

BRANDON, S.D. — It is the tip off of the high school basketball season in South Dakota tonight and in Brandon it’ll be hard to put together a sequel that tops last year.

That’s because both the girls and boys teams claimed State AA championships. The Brandon girls capped off a 20-4 season with a 60-40 championship game win over Lincoln back on March 16th. Though they’re ranked fifth in the preseason poll they’ve got a new coach in Mike Zerr and lost their top scorers in Trinity Law, Danica Kocer, Ashley & Lauren Wells.

The Lynx boys are in a much better position. Coming off a 19-5 season and 54-47 championship game win over O’Gorman, Brandon Valley is ranked third with emerging star Jackson Hilton returning, and no shortage of motivation after failing to defend their state football title in November.

The Lynx open the season with a home doubleheader against Rapid City Stevens.