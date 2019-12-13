Chief Culture Officer to Lead Employee Recruitment for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS

The City of Sioux Falls projects that around 250 of its 1,300 will retire over the next five years.

How they fill those positions, will hinge on a new member of the Mayor’s team.

“Culture is that place where you get to live out your best talents each day,” said newly appointed Chief Culture Officer of Sioux Falls, Rana DeBoer.

Rana DeBoer will begin her journey as the Chief Culture Officer of Sioux Falls on January 13th, and over the next five years she will work to replace about 20% of the cities workforce. Mayor Tenhaken says the City’s culture is important to recruitment.

“So we have to make a culture that can be competitive with the private sector, with our benefits with our developing leaders, with the way we are engaging this team to do their best work. So we’re trying to create that culture here that makes it very attractive to want to come work for the city; Rana will be a big part of making sure that happens,” TenHaken said.

In order for DeBoer to recruit successfully, the planning process starts now.

“Planning and thinking about what will those changes look like, and how are we going to fill those positions,” DeBoer added. “Who are we going to lift up, and build up into those positions and how are we going to recruit and what are we looking for.”

The City doesn’t take hiring new employees lightly, considering the amount of money taxpayers pay for city workers.

TenHaken said, “Well the single largest expense in our city budget annually is our employees, and the cost of our employees, so investing in that huge asset that human resource of that employee base is really critical.”

Old employee or new, DeBoer believes there is nothing better than working for her community.

“It’s just that spirit of public service, the ability to really fulfill this amazing purpose within your work to make our community shine,” she said.