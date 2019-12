CITY SHOWDOWN: O’Gorman Girls Rout Roosevelt, Rider Boys Take Out Knights

O'Gorman Girls Win 64-31 While Roosevelt Boys Prevail 52-47

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The South Dakota prep basketball season opened with a city rivalry in Sioux Falls on Friday night.

#2 O’Gorman used a big second half to rout Roosevelt 64-31. However, in the boys’ game, #4 Roosevelt led virtually from start to finish against #1 O’Gorman in a 52-47 victory. Click on the video viewer for highlights!