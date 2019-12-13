DEFENDING CHAMPIONS TIP OFF: Brandon Valley Boys Top Stevens While Girls Fall

Lynx Boys Win 54-43 While Girls Lose 44-31

BRANDON, S.D. — The defending AA state basketball champions got their seasons going on their home floor Friday evening.

USD commit Kyah Watson scored a game-high 15 points to lead the 3rd ranked Rapid City Stevens girls to a 44-31 victory at 5th ranked Brandon Valley. In the boys game it was the defending champion Lynx taking care of the Raiders 54-43.

