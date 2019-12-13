Duluth Sweeps Sioux Falls Hoops At Stewart Center

7th Ranked Coo Women Suffer First Loss 84-74, Men Whipped 100-65

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



WOMEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The No. 7 University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (9-1, 3-1 NSIC) suffered their first loss of the season to Minnesota Duluth (7-3, 4-0 NSIC), 84-74 at the Stewart Center on Friday night.

USF, which fell to 3-1 in league play and 9-1 overall, had a DII-program best nine-game winning streak to open the season end. It was USF’s second straight loss to UMD, which owns a 5-3 all-time series lead.

“Give UMD a ton of credit. They came in and really shot the ball well early and made big shots at nearly every juncture of the first half and into the third quarter,” said USF Head Coach Travis Traphagen. “At times, we hurt ourselves with a number of costly turnovers. I felt we battled but just couldn’t find a good, solid run. We just need to learn from this and get after it tomorrow,” added Traphagen, whose team will host St. Cloud State at 3:30 pm on Saturday (Dec. 14) at the Stewart Center.

The Cougars, which shot 48.2 percent (27-of-56) from the field, had four players in double figures with Kaely Hummel supplying 15. Hummel, who was 6-of-12 from the field and made all three of her 3-pointers, now has 1,351 points and with three 3-pointers pushed that total to 219 in her career. She also reached double digits in points for the 73rd time in her career. USF also had 18 points from junior forward Anna Goodhope who added eight rebounds and two assists while senior guard Mariah Szymanski had 13 points and six assists. Szymanski, who has tied Lindsey Schneiderman for eighth on USF’s all-time 3-point chart with 139 made treys, now has 42 games with double digit points. Sophomore forward Krystal Carlson chipped in with 10.

While USF (48.2 percent) actually outshot UMD (45.6 percent), turnovers proved costly as USF had 14 while UMD had just seven for a 11-0 margin in points off turnovers. The Bulldogs also finished with a 37-32 rebound margin. Also key for UMD, which had 18 points from Katie Grow, was a 12-6 margin on the offensive glass. While USF had 9-of-19 from three-point range, UMD hit a blistering 10-of-18 for 55.6 percent.

After the Cougars jumped to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter, UMD took control with a 22-6 run and never trailed again. UMD took a 19-point lead (62-43) with 5:18 to play in the third quarter but USF continued to take runs at the visitors but could draw no closer than eight points.

SCORING RECAP –

At one point in the opening half, UMD was shooting over 60 percent from the field. However, they cooled off in the last few minutes but still hit 51.4 percent on 18-of-35 shooting. UMD was led by 14 points from Sarah Grow. Meanwhile, USF, which had a 10-2 lead at the 7:44 mark of the first quarter after threes from Goodhope and Hummel, made 14-of-28 for 50 percent and 5-of-12 from 3-point range. Hummel had 10 points in the first two quarters.

After USF took the early lead, UMD answered with a 22-6 run to take a 24-16 lead at the first quarter break. UMD’s run began with an 8-0 run to tie the game at 10 with five minutes left in the first quarter. Senior Jacey Huinker scored inside to end UMD’s 8-0 run and give USF a 12-10 advantage. However, that lead was the last of the game for USF. UMD had 15-2 run to open up a 24-14 lead with 35 seconds to go. Szymanski’s driving lay-up cut the lead to eight (24-16) at the quarter break. In that opening period, UMD was 52.9 percent from the field on 9-of-17 shooting and made 4-of-7 from three-point range. USF was a respectable 7-of-14 from the field with 2-of-5 from 3-point range.

Early in the second quarter, Goodhope, who had five points in the first two quarters, made a driving lay-up to cut the lead to 24-18. With 8:22 to play, Hummel hit a three to draw USF within 27-23 as she reached double digits and finished the half with 10 points. Again, UMD responded with a 12-3 run to take a 39-26 advantage after a Grow jumper in the paint. The Bulldogs pushed the advantage to 46-28 at the 3:05 mark before the Cougars had a late rally to tighten the game. After threes from Jessie Geer and Andie Mataloni, USF closed on an 8-2 run to pull within 48-36 at the halftime break. USF was 7-of-14 in the second quarter and made 3-of-7 from deep but UMD had two more field goals and made 9-of-18 for 50 percent to extend the lead.

In the third quarter, UMD was able to open up a 62-43 lead (3:06, 3rd) but USF answered with five straight points which included a three from Szymanski to cut the lead to 62-48 with two minutes to play. At the break, UMD had a 66-52 advantage. In the third quarter, UMD was 7-of-17 for 41.2 percent and 2-of-3 from deep but USF hit just 5-of-13 for 38.5 percent and made 2-of-4 from 3-point range.

USF opened the fourth quarter with six straight points to draw within, 66-58 at the 8:42 mark. After UMD reclaimed a 71-58 lead, Szymanski hit from deep to cut the lead to 71-61 (7:53). However, the Cougars couldn’t cut the lead any further than eight points as UMD continually answered on the offensive end. UMD was just 6-of-16 from the floor for 37.5 percent and 2-of-4 from 3-point range but made 4-of-6 foul shots. Those shooting totals were good enough to hold off USF which made 8-of-15 for 53.3 percent in the quarter. The Cougars were 2-of-3 from three-point range and had a pair of foul shots.

MEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Despite a career-high 21 points from freshman guard Jack Thompson, the University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team (7-3, 3-1 NSIC) had a three-game winning streak end in an 100-65 setback to Minnesota Duluth (9-1, 4-0 NSIC) in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play at the Stewart Center on Friday.

UMD ended a two-game slide in their series with USF and extended their season winning streak to eight straight games. With the victory, they maintained a lead at the top of the NSIC North Division. The Cougars lost for the first time in NSIC play as they fell to 3-1 and 7-3 overall.

“We had a rough start tonight and UMD came out on fire,” said USF Head Coach Chris Johnson, whose team will host St. Cloud State on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. “We just have to play better.”

The difference tonight was UMD’s sizzling shooting from the field. The Bulldogs made 15 of their first 20 3-pointers and finished at 16-of-24 for 66.7 percent. Overall, UMD was 38-of-59 for 64.4 percent. All-league forward Brandon Myer led USF with 22 points and hit all three of his 3-pointers. Drew Blair added 19 points as he was 5-of-6 from deep while Logan Rohrscheib added 14 points.

As for Thompson, he had a big game for USF with his 21 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes of work. Not only did he set a career-best, he had 20 points for the first time in his career. Thompson was 8-of-14 from the floor and tied a career high with four triples on six attempts. Senior guard Milan Surlic reached double digits for a second straight game as he had 11 points with three rebounds and three assists. Senior captain Devin Green had double digits for a second straight game with 10 points while hauling down seven rebounds.

For the first time this season, USF lost a rebound battle as they were outboarded, 37-28. The real key was the hot-shooting by UMD, which has 20 assists on 38 baskets. USF connected on just 24-of-64 field goals for 37.5 percent and made 7-of-29 shots from 3-point range for 24.1 percent. The Cougars, which had seven steals, made 10-of-12 free throws.

Scoring Recap

UMD jumped on the Cougars quickly as they rushed out to a 20-4 lead and led 42-29 at halftime. In the opening 20 minutes, UMD made 16-of-26 field goals for 61.5 percent with 7-of-10 conversions from three-point range. As for USF, they made 11-of-32 for 34.4 percent in the opening half. Of that total, the Cougars were just 3-of-15 for 20 percent from three-point range.

After a basket by Chase Grinde tied the game at 2-2, UMD took off with a 12-0 run for a 14-2 lead at the 15:13 mark when Alex Illikainen made a field goal in the paint. Down 22-4, the Cougars had a 13-8 run to cut the lead to 30-17 at the 8:11 mark when Surlic knocked in a three-pointer. Later Thompson’s 3-pointer off a fast break helped USF draw within 39-28 with 2:24 to play. But UMD scored the final three points of the first half for a 42-28 advantage. Thompson led USF with nine points and Surlic had seven in the first half.

In the second half, UMD shot even better than their opening 20 minutes. They were 22-of-33 from the field for 66.7 percent and knocked in 9-of-14 from three-point range for 64.3 percent. USF was at 40.6 percent on 13-of-32 shooting, which included 4-of-14 from 3-point range.

With their hot-shooting, UMD quickly extended their half-time lead. They opened on a 17-to-5 run to take a 59-33 lead at the 15:28 mark. UMD’s lead drew to 32 at the 11:50 mark. From that point on, UMD and USF traded baskets as the lead never fell below 30 points.

-Recaps Courtesy USF Athletics