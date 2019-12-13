Marshall’s Trey Lance Adapting Quickly To College Game

Wins Jerry Rice Award As Freshman Of The Year In FCS Football

FARGO, N.D. — Watching Trey Lance when he played at Marshall High School, you knew he was going to be a special college football player.

That he’d do it so soon at North Dakota State might have been a bit surprising to everyone except him.

Earlier this week Lance was named the Jerry Rice Award winner as the top freshman in FCS football. In a Missouri Valley Football Conference with plenty of other good freshman signal callers like UNI’s Chase McAlvain and SDSU’s J’Bore Gibbs, Lance was clearly the best in 2019, throwing for more than 2300 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for than 800 yards and 11 scores.

Even more impressive, the redshirt freshman hasn’t turned the ball over once this season.

Lance, who is also a finalist for the Walter Payton Award honoring the best player in the FCS, will lead NDSU into the FCS quarterfinals tomorrow at 11 AM against Illinois State.