SDSU Hopes Tough Schedule Develops Tough Team In Summit League Play

Jacks Have Played Seven Of First Twelve On Road, Four Against Big Ten & Pac-12 Teams

BROOKINGS, S.D. — As a result of having to reboot his entire roster following the loss of 4/5’ths of their starting lineup, it would have been understood if first year Jackrabbit head coach Eric Henderson had played a softer non-conference schedule.

Instead he’s challenged his South Dakota State team, and it appears to be paying off.

Though his Jackrabbits are 6-6, seven of their twelve games have been on the road with four of them against Big Ten and Pac-12 schools. For the most part they’ve been competitive in all of them, most notably the seven point loss at then-14th ranked Arizona.

Henderson hopes the challenging schedule will make his young team better for Summit League play.

SDSU opens a three game homestand tonight against UN-Kearney at 7 PM.