South Dakota Farmers Union Voices Opposition to USMCA

The president of the South Dakota Farmers Union is pushing back on the U.S., Mexico, Canada trade agreement announced earlier this week.

Doug Dombke believes the agreement if passed, won’t improve market conditions for South Dakota farmers and ranchers. He also says health care costs for family farmers and ranchers weren’t accounted for.

Meanwhile, Congressman Dusty Johnson continues to tout the deal. Johnson says it would increase American ag exports by $2 billion a year in areas like wheat, dairy, and poultry. Johnson says it would also create 176,000 new American jobs.

“So much of what Washington argues about and screams about doesn’t really improve the lives of Americans. USMCA clearly, demonstrably improves the lives of Americans,” says Johnson.

Johnson is pushing for the house to approve the agreement before the end of the year.