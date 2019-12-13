South Dakota Prison Inmates Learning Job Skills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- We’re used to seeing traffic signs while we’re out on the road, but you probably don’t think about where they came from. In South Dakota, they’re made by prisoners. Same with license plates. It’s all put together at their prison work facility.

Each week, South Dakota state prison inmates are hard at work. Next to the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls is Pheasantland Industries. Since 1905, prison inmates have been making products for South Dakota state agencies, federal agencies, and nonprofits. There are multiple shops and trades, such as the braille shop where inmates provide braille services for the visually impaired. There’s also the sign shop where they produce road signs, banners and novelty signs. Inmates from the high and medium security facilities work here.

“The majority of them will work their way through the system where they will be released at some point. So any of these skills that they learn here, they’ll be able to use on the outside,” said Pat Gacke, Pheasantland Industries Production Manager.

Inmates start out at 25 cents an hour and can work their way up to 50 cents an hour. They aren’t required to work, but if they’re interested in a job, they first have to apply.

“They feel out a job application, they turn them in, we interview for the job applicants just like you do on the outside,” said Gacke.

This prepares them for life after prison.

“When they leave here we want them to have the skills to go out and get a job and keep that job. The guys working here work five days a week, so they know what it is like to hold that job and show up for that job daily and work that job,” said Gacke.

Joshua Allard helps with book bindery and laser engraving.

“I’d rather be working over here and have a job than kind of be sitting in a cell all day. Something to keep me productive and something to do with my time and I learn stuff as I go,” said Allard.

“Kind of something to look forward to and kind of makes you feel like your sort of kind of in the community again and so that’s always nice.”

Staff members say it’s rewarding to see what these inmates accomplish.

“To watch them grow in their job skills as they are here in the shops is the best part, to grow and get enthused about the jobs they are doing,” said Gacke.

Right now, more than 230 inmates work at Pheasantland Industries.