Top-Ranked Lennox Girls Roll By SF Christian While Charger Boys Pull Away

LENNOX, S.D. — Ranked teams met on both the girls’ and boys’ side of a basketball doubleheader in Lennox.

The top-ranked Lennox girls got 20 points each from Madysen Vlastuin and Rianna Fillipi to handle the fourth ranked Sioux Falls Christian Chargers 54-36. In the boys game the second-ranked Chargers got 16 each from Tyler Prins and Zach Witte to counter the game-high 22 from Lennox Will Daugherty on their way to a 68-52 victory over the third-ranked Orioles.

