Update: Hidden Recording Devices Found in Student Rooms at Hotel

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)

A Wisconsin school district has put a staff member on leave after some students from Madison East High School found recording devices in their hotel rooms during a field trip to Minneapolis.

A Madison school district spokesman tells the Wisconsin State Journal the response was a cautionary measure that’s standard during a police investigation.

The police chief in the Madison suburb of Cottage Grove says his department helped Minneapolis police execute a search warrant at a house there Thursday.

School officials say they’re working to support the affected students and families.

A Minneapolis police spokesman says no suspects are in custody.

PREVIOUS STORY

Authorities are investigating the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Minneapolis after recording devices were found in guest rooms. Authorities say it’s not immediately known if the devices recorded any guests.

A Lincoln High School parent tells us that students from the school, including his own, stayed at the hotel while participating in a DECA event last weekend.

You can read the Sioux Falls School District’s statement below:

We are aware of the news coming out of Minneapolis. We did have a group of Sioux Falls high school students who stayed at the Hyatt Regency Hotel last weekend for a conference. We don’t have any indication that our students were impacted by this news. We’ve reached out to the hotel for more information, but since this is an active police investigation, they indicated more information would have to come from Minneapolis police.

We will continue to follow this news and keep parents posted if, or when, we learn more. It is unnerving that with all of the safeguards we put in place to protect students from danger during school and school activities, there are still people in this world who do things to dismantle trust.

