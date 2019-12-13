Wells Fargo to Get Millions for U. of Iowa Utility Deal

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)

One of the world’s largest banks will reap a windfall from the University of Iowa’s multi-billion-dollar plan to outsource its utility operations before students or faculty see any benefit from the deal.

Wells Fargo is expected to get 1% of the nearly $1.2 billion payment that the university has negotiated for leasing its utility system to a private operator, or around $12 million. The university hired the bank last year as its strategic advisor on the transaction.

The Iowa Board of Regents on Tuesday awarded a 50-year contract to a private company to operate its steam, cooling, water, and electricity infrastructure.