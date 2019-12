3rd-Ranked Washington Girls Bomb Brookings

Warriors Win 61-25

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jaden Warner scored 15 points and Ndjakale Mwenentanda added a double-double (ten points and ten rebounds) to lead Washington, ranked third in AA, to a 61-25 season opening win over Brookings.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!