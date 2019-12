BAREFOOT CLASSIC: St. Thomas More Boys Take Out West Lyon

Cavaliers Win 66-51

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — St. Thomas More, the top-ranked boy’s basketball team in South Dakota Class A, defeated West Lyon out of Iowa 66-51 at the Samaritan’s Feet Barefoot Classic at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday afternoon.

STM’s Ryder Kirsch led all scorers with 25 points. Logan Meyer led West Lyon with 14.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!