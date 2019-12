BAREFOOT CLASSIC: Top-Ranked Lincoln Girls Too Much For Moorhead

Patriots Are 2-0 After 54-36 Victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Morgan Hansen scored 13 points, Jaydn Fikse had 12 and Emma Osmundson added 11 to help lead a balanced Lincoln Patriot team (2-0) to a 54-36 victory over Moorhead in the Samaritan’s Feet Barefoot Classic at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday evening in Sioux Falls.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!