Coyote Men Slam Mayville State

USD Wins 96-60

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota got 21 points from Stanley Umude and a double-double from Tyler Hagedorn as part of a balanced effort in getting past Mayville State 96-60 Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Coyotes (9-3) improved to 8-0 all-time against the NAIA program from North Dakota. South Dakota put five in double figures for the second time in the last three games. In addition to Umude, USD got 16 points each from Hagedorn and Tyler Peterson, 13 from Cody Kelley and 11 off the bench from Ty Chisom.

South Dakota led from start to finish and was never threatened. Umude was 8 of 11 with 17 points before halftime and the Coyotes took a 51-30 lead into the break. USD shot 54 percent in the first half and just over 50 percent for the game. The Comets finished at 39 percent.

“It’s good to see everybody contribute and I thought everybody played well in different areas,” said USD head coach Todd Lee. “The number that stands out is we had 24 assists against four turnovers, which is outstanding.

“We did a good job attacking the zone, that’s the defense they play, and we had some time to prepare for it. I thought we did a good job getting the ball to the middle of the floor, and also attacking the baselines.”

Indeed, much of Umude’s and Hagedorn’s production came in finding the holes in Mayville State’s 2-3 zone. The Coyotes also beat the defense from deep, burying eight of their first 13 triples. Kelley was 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Mayville State got 12 points from big man Max Cooper on 6-of-8 shooting and 10 from guard Rene Melendez. Simon Ramirez, the Comets’ leading scorer this season, had just three points. His 3-pointer with 6:14 to go was Mayville State’s first of the game. The Comets finished 3-of-12 from three-point range.

Hagedorn pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds for his third double-double this season and seventh of his career. Kruz Perrott-Hunt had a season-best seven assists against no turnovers to go with five points, a block and a steal. The Coyotes’ only turnover of the second half was an offensive foul.

South Dakota improved to 3-0 on its current home stand and 5-0 at home overall. All five wins have been by double digits and by an average of 20 points. The Coyotes change the venue Friday by hosting Northern Colorado inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls in a 7 p.m. tip. USD wraps up its home stand and plays its final tune-up ahead of the Summit slate next Sunday at home against Kansas City.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics