Dakota Valley Defeats Defending State Champion Tea

Panthers Win 72-55

NORTH SIOUX CITY, IA — Paul Bruns scored 26 points and pulled in 13 rebounds to lead the Dakota Valley Panthers to a 72-55 victory over defending State A champion Tea on Saturday night in North Sioux City in the season opener for both teams.

Garrett Kolbeck led the Titans with 20 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!