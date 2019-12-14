Goodwill Provides “Shoe and Mittens Party” to 800 Kids

SIOUX FALLS

The season of giving continues today with a party at Goodwill.

Goodwill in Sioux Falls hosted hundreds of kids and their families for their annual Shoe and Mitten Party.

Volunteers handed out hats, mittens, socks and shoes.

Kid’s kindergarten through 5th grade got to pick their favorite shoes to wear home.

The event was from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Goodwill says that the party is to help make the holiday season easier for families.

“We want to help families during the holidays and we understand that families tough decisions, especially during the holidays. We just want to help out however we can and that’s through our Shoe and Mitten Party’s,” said Public Relations Specialist Carissa Chatfield

Over the last two weeks there has been shoes and mitten parties in six other cities statewide.

The event has been going on for 29 years.