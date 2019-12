Mors & Yankton Roll Rapid City Stevens

Wisconsin Commit Mors Scores 24 In 57-44 Victory

YANKTON, S.D. — For the second straight game future Wisconsin Badger Matthew Mors poured in 24 points to help lead the Yankton Bucks to victory. Cooper Cornemann added 12 to help the Bucks knock off visiting Rapid City Stevens 57-44 on Saturday afternoon to improve to 2-0.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!