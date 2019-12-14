Mount Marty Mauls Concordia In First Game As A Ranked Team In 15 Years

Lancers Improve To 13-2 With 97-70 Victory

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Yankton, SD – Lancers run by Concordia 97-70 to finish out their 2019 portion of the season.

Leading the Lancers on the evening was Chris King (SR/Des Moines, IA) scoring 30 points on 11-17 shooting from the floor and 8-12 from three. King also added five assists. Colby Johnson (SR/Denver, CO) scored 21 points on 8-11 shooting from the floor and 4-7 from the three-point line. Johnson also had six rebounds while dishing out three assists. Saba Gvedashvili (JR/Rustavi, Republic of Georgia) scored 11 points on 3-4 shooting from three. Jordan Johnson (SR/Des Moines, IA) scored 10 points on 4-4 shooting from the field. Johnson also added five rebounds and six assists on the game.

In the first half Mount Marty was able to come out strong hopping out on a 16-4 run. But Concordia was able to answer the Lancers bringing the score back to 22-22 with under eight minutes. Mount Marty was able to end the half strong taking a 44-32 lead. Chris King led the Lancers scoring 15 while dishing out four assists. Jordan Johnson added 8 points on 3-3 shooting from the field.

After the break, Mount Marty once again was able to jump out quickly on the Bulldogs going on a 27-6 run. The Lancers didn’t look back as they were able to run past the Bulldogs 97-70. Colby Johnson led Mount Marty in the half scoring 16 points making three three-pointers. Chris King also added 15 points in the half.

Mount Marty will return to action Jan 2 as they host #1 Morningside tipping off at 8 PM CST and then host Waldorf University Jan 4 starting at 4 PM.

-Recap Courtesy Mount Marty Athletics