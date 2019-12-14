Northern State Men Mash UMary, Women Come Up Shorts

MEN’S RECAP

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Northern State men’s basketball team (8-3, 4-1 NSIC) controlled the University of Mary Marauders (5-5, 1-4 NSIC) as they cruised to a 74-61 win on the road.

After Mason Stark had one of the best games of his career the day before, Gabe King turned in one of his own Saturday night against the Marauders. King shot a season high 21-points, leading the Wolves to their fourth straight win.

Gabe King got the Wolves’ off to a great start, cashing in two straight 3-pointers to help Northern gain control of the game early.

That lead continued to grow throughout the first half as the Marauders just couldn’t find an answer to Gabe King and Parker Fox . The two combined for 32 points to lead their team to a 41-32 halftime lead.

The Wolves didn’t slow in the second half, at one point boasting a 22-point lead while holding the Marauders to just nine points in the first ten minutes of the half. Though UMary attempted a comeback late, the Wolves held them off for yet another win.

Northern finished the night with a 51.9% success rate from the floor, 41.2% from beyond the arc, and 68.8% from the foul line. 36 of the Wolves’ points were scored from the paint, 11 off of turnovers, and 12 from the bench.

Leading the way for the Wolves was Gabe King , going 7-of-11 from the floor for 21 points and five rebounds. Also having good nights were Parker Fox and Mason Stark , who scored 19 and 18 points respectively.

Jordan Belka led the team from the bench with five points and three rebounds, while Tommy Chatman scored four points and led the team in assists with four. Rounding out the scoresheet were Roko Dominovic and Cole Dahl with four and three points respectively.

The win is Northern’s eighth over their last nine games, and keeps them near the top of the NSIC standings as they look for their third straight NSIC Championship.

Up next, the Wolves come home to play MSU Moorhead on December 21. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. at Wachs Arena.

Women’s Recap

Aberdeen, S.D. – Northern State women’s basketball falls to UMary Saturday evening in Bismarck, N.D. as two players record a new season and career high in points.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Scores: NSU 69, UMary 75

Record: NSU 7-4 (NSIC 3-2), UMary 10-4 (NSIC 4-1)

Attendance: 814

HIGHLIGHTS

Northern State played well in the first two quarters shooting 40.0% from the floor and 66.67% at the foul line in the first quarter, then 41.67% on the floor in the second quarter and 50.0% from distance to lead by one point at half time.

The Wolves kept UMary to shooting 27.27% from the field and 14.29% from three-point in the first quarter and only 42.86% from the field and distance in the second

NSU out-scored UMary in the paint 30-22 but out-rebounded 35-28

Northern State’s bench chipped in scoring 18 points compared to the Marauders six bench points

Lexi Wadsworth scores a new season and career-high in points with 26 points

scores a new season and career-high in points with 26 points Joie Spier records a new season and career-high in points as she scores 12

records a new season and career-high in points as she scores 12 In the game, the Wolves shot 44.4% from the floor, 33.3% beyond the three-point line and 72.7% at the foul line

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Lexi Wadsworth : 76.9 FG%, 80.0 3pt%, 4 rebounds, 26 points (season and career-high)

: 76.9 FG%, 80.0 3pt%, 4 rebounds, 26 points (season and career-high) Brianna Kusler : 100.0 FT%, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 15 points

: 100.0 FT%, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 15 points Joie Spier : 66.6 FG%, 4 rebounds, 12 points (season and career-high)

: 66.6 FG%, 4 rebounds, 12 points (season and career-high) Jessi Marti : 100.0 FT%, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 points

UP NEXT

Northern State women’s basketball returns home for one last game before the Christmas break as they tip-off at 4 p.m. against the Dragons of MSU Moorhead at Wachs Arena.

-Recaps Courtesy NSU Athletics, highlights courtesy BEK Sports