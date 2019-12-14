Sioux Falls A.B.A.T.E Delivers Toy Run to LifeScape

SIOUX FALLS

Santa was in Sioux Falls today, but he traded in his sleigh for a motorcycle.

He visited LifeScape during the Sioux Falls A.B.A.T.E Toy Run.

“You got to be here to understand you know,” said Sioux Falls A.B.A.T.E member Craig Oily-Olson.

And being there is what Craig Oily-Olson’s done for the past 32 years. Ever since the start, Oily-Olson has been a part of the Sioux Falls A.B.A.T.E Toy Run. and it’s the kids that keep him coming back.

He said, “Just arriving here and seeing the kids that greet us outside, because they know Santa is coming on a Harley-Davidson.”

Santa’s followed by many of his elves, LifeScape says this group of bikers are a perfect match for these kids.

“The biggest guys share their gifts with the littlest of kids and they all just kind of melt and mingle together. It’s such an amazing holiday magic that happens,” said Volunteer Coordinator at LifeScape Becky Sluiter.

This year, Sioux Falls A.B.A.T.E raised $3,000 for the Toy Run. Giving 65 kids exactly what they wanted for Christmas, and ringing in the Christmas season with the roar of a motorcycle.

Sluiter said, “Santa’s coming on his motorcycle. Everybody’s like ‘Santa’s coming’ and Santa knows everybody’s special wish because we share that wish with Santa before they get here. Santa’s not only coming to see them and say hi, Santa’s bringing their very special wish to them.”

For Oily-Olson, the second Saturday in December is his…

“Favorite day of the year,” he said.

And for LifeScape, today is a perfect way to start Christmas.

“They bring the magic of Christmas here to LifeScape every year,”Sluiter added.