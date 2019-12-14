Sioux Falls Splits Hoops Doubleheader With St. Cloud State

Women Fall 80-76 In Double Overtime, Men Win 73-67

MEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Led by 20 points from Austin Slater, the University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team (8-3, 4-1 NSIC) pulled into a tie for the lead in the NSIC South with a 73-67 victory over St. Cloud State (6-5, 3-2 NSIC) on Saturday (Dec. 14) at the Stewart Center.

The Cougars, which led by 16 points (4:28, 1st half), took a 37-31 halftime lead and added 36 second half points to take the win in a North-South division matchup. With the victory, USF improved to 8-3 on the season and moved to 4-1 in the NSIC South. With a loss by Augustana on the road to Bemidji State, the Cougars moved into a first place tie with the Vikings.

“I thought we did a good job defensively and made it tough for them around the rim. Then we made just enough shots to get it done,” said USF Head Coach Chris Johnson, who earned his 203rd win at USF. “Different guys contributed tonight. I thought everybody did a really nice job.”

Slater hit 6-of-8 field goals, including his only three, and was 7-of-8 from the foul line as he reached 20 points for the second time this season and in his career. He also had two blocks and two rebounds. USF had three players in double-digit points as sophomore guard Chase Grinde filled up the stat sheet. He had 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a steal without a turnover in nearly 39 minutes on the floor. Grinde registered his 13th career double-digit point game.

Freshman guard Jack Thompson added 10 points, five assists, two steals and four rebounds in 36 minutes on the floor. In the past five games, he has four double-digits games and totaled 31 points in two games this weekend. In addition, USF had a big effort from both Troy Houghton and Teathloach Pal. Houghton, whose steal in the final 10 seconds sealed the win, had eight points, and three rebounds with a steal. Pal had nine points and a game-high 15 rebounds as he registered his 13th career double-digit rebound game. Senior guard Milan Surlic also had eight points as he hammered home a pair of triples.

The Cougars, which led from start to finish, had another solid effort shooting from the field by making 27-of-59 field goals for 45.8 percent. They were 5-of-18 for 27.8 percent from three-point range and 14-of-22 (63.6 percent) from the foul line but they also had a 36-30 edge on the boards as they have outrebounded 10-of-11 opponents this season. One of the keys for USF was a dominating 44-to-30 edge of points in the paint and they held their own on fast break points (8-to-8) while getting 14 points off the bench.

As for SCSU, they had a game-high 21 points from Trevon Marshall and 11 points from Andrija Blatancic, Anthony Roberts and Illya Tyrtshnik. The Huskies, which had a 15-to-13 edge in points off turnovers, hit 22-of-56 shots for 39.3 percent and had 7-of-17 conversions from 3-point range for 41.2 percent. SCSU, which had 11 turnovers, made 16-of-20 foul shots for 80 percent.

Game Summary –

In the opening half, USF was 17-of-32 from the field for 53.1 percent. Without including the 3-of-10 from distance, USF hit 14-of-22 field goals for 63.6 percent. As a result, was able to build a big first-half lead. After a Slater basket (17:21) and a three from Thompson (15:50), the Cougars had a 12-3 advantage. USF extended the margin to 24-11 with a 12-8 run at the 9:34 mark. Then, with a basket by Slater in the paint, USF had another 11-8 run to take a 35-19 lead with 3:47 to play in the first half.

SCSU closed the half with a 12-2 run to draw within 37-31 when Tyrtyshnik made a three with 33 seconds to play. In that opening half, Slater had 13 points for USF while Marshall had nine for SCSU. The Cougars had a 28-to-14 edge in paint points as they built the lead.

Early in the second half, SCSU cut the lead to 37-34 (19:27) but the Cougars responded with a 7-2 run for a 44-36 advantage when Slater made a pair of foul shots. SCSU continually made runs at the Cougars but were unable to get over the hump and into a tie or take a lead. When Tyryyshnik hit a three to cut the lead to 44-39, Thompson had a basket. Later at the 12:26 mark, Surlic canned a three and Devin Green, who had six points on the night, scored inside for a 56-44 lead with 11:31 to play.

SCSU fought back as a Marshall basket in the paint cut USF’s advantage to 58-53 as part of a 9-2 run. Then, the Huskies drew within three at 61-58 (6:07) when Marshall hit a pair of free throws. But, USF found the answer time and again. Thompson made a fast-break layup at the 4:42 mark for a 65-60 advantage. When SCSU crawled again within three (65-62, 2:44, 2nd), Slater made two foul shots.

The Huskies cut the lead to two points (67-65) with 1:45 to play on a three from Anthony Roberts. However, Slater made 1-of-2 free throws for a 68-65 lead (1:26, 2nd) and then Grinde scored inside for a 70-65 advantage (:41, 2nd) After that, SCSU was unable to score until the final seconds at the same time USF was add three free throws as the Cougars took a six-point victory.

WOMEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Senior guard Kaely Hummel had 21 points but the No. 7 University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (9-2, 3-2 NSIC) dropped a 80-76 heartbreaker in double overtime to St. Cloud State (6-3, 3-2 NSIC) on Saturday afternoon at the Stewart Center.

The Cougars dropped to 9-2 overall with their second straight home loss, which gave them a 3-2 league mark. The loss in double overtime is the first in USF DII’s era and just the second overall. Both overtimes games have occurred at the Stewart Center as USF defeated Concordia St. Paul, 87-79, in double overtime on Feb. 21, 2015.

In winning its second straight over USF, the Huskies had 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Tori Wurtz. SCSU also held a slight shooting edge as they made 28-of-68 field goals for 40.6 percent and hit 5-of-20 from three points range as well as 19-of-22 from the foul line. As for the Cougars, they struggled from the floor with just a 34.3 conversion rate on 24-of-70 field goals. USF knocked down 10-of-27 triples and hit 18-of-22 from the floor.

In the game, SCSU had as much as a 12-point lead at 43-31 with 6:54 to play in the third quarter before USF rallied for a seven-point lead at 55-48 with 7:21 left in the fourth quarter. The Cougars had a game-tying shot from Mariah Szymanski with 11.4 seconds left to force the first overtime. Then, in the second overtime, Anna Goodhope , who had 13 points, hit a three with 34.5 seconds left to force a second overtime. In the third extra session, SCSU had a 12-8 advantage to take the 80-76 decision. USF was as close as one point late in the session but Wurtz converted two free throws with 6.5 seconds left to seal the victory.

Hummel, who now has 1,372 career points and 222 made threes, was 7-of-19 from the floor and 3-of-6 from 3-point range as she reached 20 points for the 20th time of her career and surpassed double digit points for the 74th time. Hummel also had three rebounds, two assists and two steals. As for Goodhope, she reached double digits in points for a second straight night and the seventh time this season. She hit a trio of treys and added six rebounds and three blocks. Senior Jacey Huinker led USF in rebounding with 11 but the Cougars lost the battle on the class, 51-39.

SCSU had a huge edge inside with a 38-to-18 advantage of points in the point. In the same vein, they were able to have a 16-2 margin in second chance points. Those numbers offset USF’s 22-to-8 margin in bench points and a 21-14 edge in points over turnovers.

The Cougars had five players with two or more steals as Augusta Thramer had a team-high three. Thramer added eight points and three rebounds. Mariah Szymanski also reached double digits for the ninth straight game (43rd of her career) with 12 points while dishing three dimes and recording two assists. The Cougars, which forced 18 turnovers, also had a season-high eight blocked shots.

Game Scoring Recap –

Through the first two quarters of play, the Cougars were outshot and outrebounded as SCSU used a 13-0 run to take as much as an 11-point lead (32-21, 4:07, 2nd). Overall in the first half, SCSU hit 15-of-28 field goals for 53.6 percent while USF was just 8-of-27 for 29.6 percent. Both teams had a trio of threes but USF stayed within seven by their prowess at the foul line. USF made 10-of-12 for 83.3 percent while SCSU shot just three (made three).

After two early threes from Goodhope, who scored 10 first-half points, the Cougars took a 6-2 lead. However, SCSU responded with a 17-13 run over the final eight minutes to take a 19-17 lead to the quarter break. USF drew within two late as Szymanski, who had six points, two assists and a steal, converted a lay-up in the closing seconds to draw USF within two. (19-17). In that first quarter, SCSU was 9-of-15 for 60 percent from the floor and the Cougars 5-of-13 for 38.5 percent. The Huskies had a 10-5 edge on the boards.

Early in the second quarter Szymanski had a pair of free throws to tie the game at 19. Then sophomore guard Hannah Jones , who had five rebounds, four points, three assists and two blocked shots, had a driving lay-up at the 8:55 mark to give USF a 21-19 lead.

With Caitlyn Peterson connecting on back-to-back threes, SCSU took off on a 13-0 run to take a 32-21 lead. With 3:57 to play Hummel’s lane jumper broke the Huskies run and then a steal and Goodhope layup cut the advantage to 32-25. USF scored the final four points of the half as Goodhope and Thramer made free throws as USF trailed 36-29 at the break.

SCSU scored four straight points to open the second half as they built a 40-29 lead before Huinker’s basket cut the advantage to nine (40-31). With five points from Amanda Dagostino , including a three for the lead (48-36, :53, 3rd Q), the Cougars and Huskies finished tied at 48 after three quarters.

Early in the fourth quarter, Geer converted a driving lay-up and Hummel knocked down a three and a lane jumper to give USF a 55-48 lead with 7:21 to play. But SCSU answered with seven straight to tie the game at 55 at the 4:41 mark. After SCSU took a 57-55 lead, Hummel’s three gave USF a 58-57 lead.

Down two, Szymanski’s driving lay-up helped the Cougars to a 62-62 tie. Then Krystal Carlson had a block to stymie a SCSU last second shot.

Katrina Theis made four straight free throws in the first overtime to give USF a 66-62 at the 3:25 mark. Down five with 1:20 left, Hummel knocked in a jumper in the lane and Goodhope hammered a deep three with 34.1 seconds left to forge a tie.

USF once again fell behind in the second overtime and had to battle back. Hummel’s three with 1:13 left cut the lead to one point at 74-73. The Cougars cut the lead to 78-76 on a Szymanski free throw but Wurtz made two free throws with 6.5 seconds to play to help SCSU record the road win.

-Recaps Courtesy USF Athletics