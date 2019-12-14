Stampede Stay Hot With Stauber In Net, Top Fargo In Shootout

Herd Win Fourth Straight 3-2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Stampede extended their win streak to four games in a 3-2 shootout thriller with the Fargo Force at the PREMIER Center Saturday night. Ryan Sullivan scored twice and Gabe Temple scored the lone shootout goal. Jaxson Stauber stopped 32 of 34 shots in net with four stops in the shootout period.

The Christmas bells were ringing as the Stampede dawned ugly sweater themed jerseys in conjunction with the Salvation Army for the annual Ugly Christmas Sweater night. The game started off pretty for the Herd as Ryan Sullivan collected a loose puck in the neutral zone for the unassisted short-handed goal. His seventh goal of the season.

The Force responded with a goal in the closing two minutes of the first period to tie the game. Zach Faremouth scored his third of the season on an unfortunate bouncing puck off the end boards that jumped right back in front of the net. The Force outshot the Herd 16 to four in the period.

The teams battled through a scoreless second period and it was Sullivan again who broke the tie with a power play goal at the 4:52 mark of the third, beating Fargo goaltender Cole Brady. Austin Heidemann and Garrett Pinoniemi provided the assists on the goal. Five minutes later Force leading scorer Lynden Breen scored with 9:05 left in regulation to force overtime.

Neither team scored in the overtime period. Stampede goaltender Jaxson Stauber stopped all four shootout attempts from the Force. Gabe Temple scored the game-winning goal as the fourth attempt from the home team. Stauber is now 5-0-0 in net since joining the team three weeks ago, while the Stampede are 7-1-1 in their last nine games to improve to 9-11-3 on the season.

The Stampede will now enter a 10-day holiday break before returning to the PREMIER Center on Dec. 27 and 28 to host the Omaha Lancers in back-to-back games. The Stampede office will be open between 8-5 p.m. next Monday through Thursday and 8 to noon on Friday. The office will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 10 a.m. Fans can catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.

-Recap Courtesy SF Stampede