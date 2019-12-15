Briar Cliff Women Go Wire-To-Wire In Win Over Dakota State

Trojans Fall In Sioux City 74-59

SIOUX CITY, IA — A dominating first quarter from Payton Slaughter and the rest of the Charger women’s basketball team propeled Briar Cliff to a 74-59 win over Dakota State Sunday night in the Newman Flanagan Center.

The Blue and Gold jumped out to a 29-12 lead after 10 minutes thanks to 12 points from Slaughter to match the Trojans’ total. The 29 points was the most in a quarter for Briar Cliff this season. Slaughter finished the game with a career-high 18 points. She also had her best night as a Charger in steals with four to go along with five rebounds and three assists.

Dakota State responded in the second frame to keep things interesting as the Trojans outscored BC 23-13 to narrow the gap to seven at the half. Both teams had a few empty possessions after coming out of the locker rooms before Breanna Allen drained a 3-pointer for the Cliff to go back up double digits as the Chargers led by at least nine for the remainder of the night. Dakota State never got within a dozen points during the final quarter of action.

“I thought our team did great with effort,” said head coach Mike Power. “It was a great team win and I was proud of our kids.”

Konnor Sudmann was the first player to score in the game with a 3-pointer on the opening possession as she ended up the leader in the game with 27 points. She was 5-for-7 from deep range, marking the first time in her BC career with multiple 3-pointers made in a game. The freshman also tied for the lead in rebounds with Jadyn Bussinger with six each. Bussinger topped the home team in assists with four.

Briar Cliff tied a team-high for the season with 10 3-pointers made. The Chargers shot 10-for-20 from deep for 50% while also having a solid night from the free throw line at 86% (18-for-21). Briar Cliff was actually outshot from the field as the Blue and Gold hit 23-of-51 shots from the floor for 45.1% compared to Dakota State’s 45.8% (22-for-48). The Trojans were 6-for-19 on 3-pointers (32%) and 9-for-13 on free throws (69%).

Madelyn Deitchler had her fourth consecutive double-digit scoring performance as she tallied 15 points while Allen was the fourth Charger in double figures with 11.

Dakota State was led in scoring by Jessi Giles and Morgan Koepsell as both players finished with 13 points. Savannah Walsdorf led the Trojans in rebounding with five and Ashlyn Macdonald topped the team in assists with three. Dakota State only had nine assists on the night as a team while turning the ball over 31 times. Turnovers were an issue for BC as well as the Chargers gave it up 29 times with 16 assists.

Briar Cliff outrebounded the visitors 30-25 with an 11-6 edge on the offensive glass. The extra possessions allowed the Blue and Gold to put up 15 points compared to Dakota State’s six second-chance points.

The win was the second over Dakota State this season for the Cliff. The Chargers improved to 3-9 on the year as the team will host Sterling at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Warriors are currently ranked 16th in the nation. Dakota State dropped to 2-8 on the season.

-Recap Courtesy BCU Athletics