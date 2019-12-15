Coyotes Savor Their Trip To The NIVC Championship

31-2 USD Will Host Georgia Tech For Title Tuesday

VERMILLION, S.D. — The Coyotes run to the NIVC Championship wasn’t the postseason run they expected at the beginning of the season. But, it’s still sweet for them to reach a goal they set just two weeks ago.

“We were like ‘Okay that was one goal we didn’t achieve, and this is the next goal we get to achieve.’ I think we’ve done really well in it so far,” said Elizabeth Juhnke, USD freshman outside hitter.

After missing out on the NCAA tournament, the Coyotes didn’t see the NVIC as a consolation.

But, as another opportunity to bring a championship to Vermillion.

“When we found out we weren’t in the NCAA tournament, one of our players said ‘Well then let’s just go win the whole NIVC,'” said Leanne Williamson, USD volleyball head coach.

“I mean we were a little bummed we didn’t make it to the tournament, this is still as fun; this is still as great. We still get to have three weeks of volleyball, who’s going to complain,” said Sami Slaughter, USD junior outside hitter.

The Coyotes have been utterly dominant so far, winning 12 of 16 sets in their four matches.

“We’ve talked this whole year about chasing our own potential; not chasing other teams. But, chasing what we can do on any given night,” said Williamson.

The Yotes did get to do something they wouldn’t have been able to do in the NCAA Tournament, which is play every game in front of their home crowd.

“Our fans come out here, they support us. They get us wild-up, we get them wild-up. It’s a great atmosphere,” said Slaughter.

“It’s so fun; they give us so much energy. I’m excited to see what it’s going to be like,” said Juhnke.

USD fans do get another chance to see their team play, this time for championship and probably against their toughest test of the season in Georgia Tech.

“I think we just have to play Coyote volleyball, worry about our side of the court and be relentless,” said Slaughter.

But, the Coyotes are ready for the challenge.