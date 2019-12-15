SantaCon Mixes in a Good Time for a Good Cause

SIOUX FALLS

Downtown Sioux Falls was filled with Santa’s and elves Saturday night for the 8th annual SantaCon.

The event started at PAve where people dressed in their favorite Christmas clothes.

SantaCon stopped at three downtown clubs before ending at the Icon Lounge for a concert.

There, the band Sleigher performed and had a $10 cover charge with proceeds going to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

SantaCon in Sioux Falls was founded by Michelle and Chris Barnes eight years ago, and every year they say it gets better.

“It consistently get better and we have more people that join. It’s just kind of a word of mouth thing, whereas before it just was a group of friends and then coworkers. Now, it has definitely expanded to younger crowds, older crowds it’s a good mix,” said Michelle Barnes.