Scoreboard Saturday, December 14th
Scores for Saturday, December 14, 2019
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14TH, 2019
NHL
Wild 4, Philadelphia 1
USHL
Stampede 3, Fargo 2 (*Final in SO)
NBA G-League
Skyforce 98, Iowa 95
College Volleyball
NIVC Semifinals @ Vermillion, S.D.
USD 3, Tulsa 1
Men’s College Basketball
USD 96, Mayville State 60
Sioux Falls 73, St. Cloud State 67
Bemidji State 75, Augustana 73
Northern State 74, Mary 61
SMSU 89, Duluth 82 (*Final in 3 OT!)
Mount Marty 97, Concordia 70
Dakota Wesleyan 79, Doane 51
Dordt 70, Hastings 68
Northwestern 99, Midland 86
Women’s College Basketball
Central Michigan 79, SDSU 74
St. Cloud State 80, Sioux Falls 76 (*Final in 2 OT)
Bemidji State 74, Augustana 57
Mary 65, Northern State 59
Duluth 70, SMSU 59
Dakota Wesleyan 98, Doane 41
Hastings 88, Dordt 69
Northwestern 95, Midland 87
Concordia 80, Mount Marty 50
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 80, James Valley Christian 35
Brandon Valley 78, Spearfish 48
Canton 73, Flandreau Indian 65
Crow Creek 75, Little Wound 52
Dakota Valley 72, Tea Area 55
Faith 48, Kadoka Area 43
Groton Area 56, Leola/Frederick 55
Harding County 77, Lead-Deadwood 44
Herreid/Selby Area 61, Glen Ullin-Hebron, N.D. 42
Huron 57, Mitchell 52
Jones County 46, Highmore-Harrold 43
West Sioux 84, Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 45
Madison 75, Elk Point-Jefferson 43
Marty Indian 63, Lower Brule 59
McLaughlin 63, Belle Fourche 60
Milbank 83, Lennox 40
Mobridge-Pollock 61, Britton-Hecla 22
New Underwood 54, Dupree 29
Newell 51, Bison 20
Parkston 76, Avon 41
Platte-Geddes 76, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 36
Ponca, Neb. 75, Irene-Wakonda 49
Rapid City Christian 72, Philip 25
Red Cloud 70, Hill City 20
Sioux Falls Christian 72, West Central 25
Sioux Falls Washington 76, Brookings 53
Tiospaye Topa 64, Crazy Horse 39
Todd County 64, Bennett County 30
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61, Menno 42
Wall 63, Edgemont 48
Waubay/Summit 49, Tri-State 43
West Sioux, Iowa 84, Alcester-Hudson 45
Yankton 57, Rapid City Stevens 44
Adrian 73, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 54
Fairmont 61, Luverne 51
Marshall 60, St. Peter 44
Worthington 59, New Ulm 43
Barefoot Classic
Howard 76, Lemmon 50
Ipswich 49, Hitchcock-Tulare 14
Scotland 57, Wakpala 42
St. Thomas More 66, West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 51
Gillete Tournament
Scottsbluff, Neb. 62, Rapid City Central 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 51, Platte-Geddes 37
Brandon Valley 68, Spearfish 32
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Wessington Springs 21
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 51, Miller 47
Groton Area 59, Leola/Frederick 15
James Valley Christian 61, Aberdeen Christian 42
Jones County 54, Highmore-Harrold 52
Lead-Deadwood 33, Harding County 23
Lennox 78, Milbank 10
Lower Brule 57, Marty Indian 41
Lyman 53, Potter County 48
Madison 51, Elk Point-Jefferson 43
Menno 62, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56
Ponca, Neb. 54, Irene-Wakonda 50
Rapid City Christian 61, Philip 43
Rapid City Stevens 60, Yankton 31
Richland, N.D. 58, Wilmot 33
St. Thomas More 66, Belle Fourche 30
Wall 52, Edgemont 50
Warner 57, Webster 51
Waubay/Summit 56, Tri-State, N.D. 35
Marshall 56, Hill-Murray 50
Barefoot Classic
Hitchcock-Tulare 55, Ipswich 38
Viborg-Hurley 49, Deubrook 36
West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 56, Gayville-Volin 26