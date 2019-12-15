Watertown Man Arrested and Charged After Firing Shots at His Vehicle

WATERTOWN (Watertown Police Department)

On 12/15/2019 at approximately 3:23 am, the Watertown Police Department, Codington County Sheriff’s Office, and Watertown Fire Rescue responded to the 100 block of Maple Street South for a report of a discharge of a firearrm.

Police arrived on scene and determined Matthew Wolf had fired two shots at his own vehicle in the 100 block of Maple St South.

Matthew returned to his residence and officers attempted contact for approximately two hours.

The apartment building was evacuated until officers could safely resolve the incident.

The Watertown Police Department SWAT team was activated and responded to the scene.

The SWAT team made contact with Matthew and he was taken into custody without incident.

Matthew was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, both Class 1 Misdemeanors.

Matthew will also be evaluated by a qualified mental health professional.