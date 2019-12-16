17-Year-Old Facing Attempted Murder Charges in Sioux Falls Stabbing
SIOUX FALLS
A Sioux Falls 17-year-old has been indicted on three counts of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing on November 29.
On November 29, police responded to a stabbing involving three juveniles on the bike trail near W. 41st Street and S. Kiwanis Avenue.
17-year-old Chad Sidney Whitefeather was taken into custody and is now being charged as an adult.
Authorities have not released the conditions of the three victims.