A Healthier Holiday with These Simple Cookie Recipes
Trisha Dohn, CEO of the workplace wellness company Well 365, knows all too well that staying healthy is about a good combination of what you eat along with getting a good dose each day of movement. So as the holidays approach, schedules get busier, the weather keeps us indoors and there’s a smorgasbord of sweets everywhere we go, Dohn offered up a few ways to scale back on the sugar but still enjoy the season!
- Dark Chocolate Clusters
- Ghiradelli dark chocolate melting wafers
- Walnuts, almonds or nuts of choice
- Melt chocolate for 30 seconds in microwave, stir and repeat in 15 second intervals until chocolate is melted. Dip nuts and top w/ sea salt.
- 3 Ingredient Nut Butter Cookie
- 1 cup nut butter
- 6 tablespoons of raw sugar
- 1 large egg
- Preheat/bake at 350 degrees
- Healthier Gingerbread Cookies
- 3 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened
- ¾ cup of brown sugar
- ½ cup of unsweetened apple sauce
- 1 egg
- 1/3 cup of dark molasses
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 2 tsp ginger
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp all spice
- ¼ tsp cloves
- Preheat/bake at 350 degrees