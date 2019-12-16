A Healthier Holiday with These Simple Cookie Recipes

Trisha Dohn, CEO of the workplace wellness company Well 365, knows all too well that staying healthy is about a good combination of what you eat along with getting a good dose each day of movement. So as the holidays approach, schedules get busier, the weather keeps us indoors and there’s a smorgasbord of sweets everywhere we go, Dohn offered up a few ways to scale back on the sugar but still enjoy the season!

Dark Chocolate Clusters Ghiradelli dark chocolate melting wafers Walnuts, almonds or nuts of choice Melt chocolate for 30 seconds in microwave, stir and repeat in 15 second intervals until chocolate is melted. Dip nuts and top w/ sea salt.



3 Ingredient Nut Butter Cookie 1 cup nut butter 6 tablespoons of raw sugar 1 large egg Preheat/bake at 350 degrees

