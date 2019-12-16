A Healthier Holiday with These Simple Cookie Recipes

Carleen Wild,

Trisha Dohn, CEO of the workplace wellness company Well 365, knows all too well that staying healthy is about a good combination of what you eat along with getting a good dose each day of movement. So as the holidays approach, schedules get busier, the weather keeps us indoors and there’s a smorgasbord of sweets everywhere we go, Dohn offered up a few ways to scale back on the sugar but still enjoy the season!

  • Dark Chocolate Clusters
    • Ghiradelli dark chocolate melting wafers
    • Walnuts, almonds or nuts of choice
      • Melt chocolate for 30 seconds in microwave, stir and repeat in 15 second intervals until chocolate is melted.  Dip nuts and top w/ sea salt.

 

  • 3 Ingredient Nut Butter Cookie
    • 1 cup nut butter
    • 6 tablespoons of raw sugar
    • 1 large egg
      • Preheat/bake at 350 degrees

 

  • Healthier Gingerbread Cookies
    • 3 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened
    • ¾ cup of brown sugar
    • ½ cup of unsweetened apple sauce
    • 1 egg
    • 1/3 cup of dark molasses
    • 1 tsp baking soda
    • 2 tsp ginger
    • 1 tsp cinnamon
    • ½ tsp all spice
    • ¼ tsp cloves
      • Preheat/bake at 350 degrees

 

