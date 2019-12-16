Authorities Utilize Surveillance Systems After Series Of Local Business Robberies

SIOUX FALLS

Authorities have had some extra eyes to help them investigate multiple robberies at Sioux Falls businesses this month.

Detailed surveillance video has been used in many of the cases. We spoke with experts about the important role security cameras are playing in solving crimes.

“…the way they are now, the systems are really phenomenal,” says Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Within the last week, police have been able to release detailed surveillance footage of at least four robberies at businesses in Sioux Falls.

“The digital systems are really quality video. We’re able to zoom in. We’re able to get some details from that. There are a lot of suspects that are identified from surveillance video.”

Surveillance footage is a tool officials have come to rely on… And it’s changed the way authorities release images to the public.

“It used to be we’d just have a still image, a picture of that. But, we found that it’s a lot more effective to have that video so people can see mannerisms; see how somebody walks, if they shuffle or if there’s a limp…”

“…those surveillance cameras we’re looking for and use those videos and we have a really good track record of identifying the people that we find.”

Along with businesses many homeowners are investing in security systems through companies like Midwest Alarm.

“There’s a lot of homes that are just doing stuff like, similar to a ring doorbell. But something that’s interfaced with their alarm system,” says Jon Schafer, with Midwest Alarm Engineered Sales.

“The systems are becoming cheaper and cheaper and the quality is really amazing,” says Officer Clemens.

It’s pretty simple to get a surveillance system for your home, possibly taking as little as one day to be professionally installed once an on-site survey is done.

“Just that feeling of security, having a camera looking at each of your doors to your home or watching the driveway. A lot of people go on vacations. They just like to have that ease of mind,” says Schafer.

Surveillance cameras, like ring, can be found online for around $100.

As for the robberies so far, police have arrested one suspect accused of robbing a Casey’s gas station.