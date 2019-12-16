Coyotes Love Their Home Crowd in Volleyball

VERMILLION, SD… The Coyotes of South Dakota will face Georgia Tech Tuesday night in the NIVC championship in Vermillion. They have rebounded with a bang after being left out of the NCAA tournament by the selection committee despite a 27-2 record. But much like the women’s team when they won the WNIT with all but one game in Vermillion, these Coyotes have taken advantage of the extra opportunity to prolong the season and make an impression for future years. And they are just loving the chance to play this entire tournament on their home floor!

Sami Slaughter, USD Junior says: “Yeah that is so fun. I think our fans come out here, they support us. They get us wild up, we get them wild up so it’s an awesome atmosphere…”

Elizabeth Juhnke, USD Freshman says: “Just playing in front of our crowd, they give us a ton of energy and it’s just playing here and being on our home court I think will be a lot of fun and hopefully we’ll be able to pull it out …”

Leanne Williamson, USD Volleyball Coach says: “I think these girls, these ladies deserve the support they are getting and it’s just great for us to see the amount of people that are coming out to support us. I mean over 1,300 people, I didn’t know what the number was until I looked right there . I mean that’s incredible and I’m expecting the same turnout again on Tuesday…”

The championship starts at 7:00 Tuesday night at the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex as the Yotes try to finish the season with a 32-2 record.