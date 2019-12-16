Holiday Season Brings Pop-Up Shops to Sioux Falls

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS

When shopping this holiday season, you may find some stores you don’t see the rest of the year.

Pop-Up Shops have been very popular in Sioux Falls this winter.

Whether it’s for a weekend or a few months, these shops give costumers of online businesses and start-ups a chance to see the product in person.

“Different things sell here than in Aberdeen so It’s been a really good experience for us,” said The Beehive Owner Jennifer Fleming

The Beehive in The Empire Mall is a product of Beadles Floral and Landscaping in Aberdeen. With too much inventory up north, the owner decided to open a new store, in a new city.

Fleming said, “The idea kind of came to fruition we were talking about how much inventory we had at our store up in Aberdeen and someone suggested that we look at doing a pop-up shop at a location in Sioux Falls.”

With no plans of a long term stay, this pop-up shop opened on Halloween and shuts down just after Christmas.

Closer to Sioux Falls, Unique Boutique of Brandon is an online store, but Downtown Sioux Falls pop-up shops give this owner the flexibility to work from home a majority of the time.

Co-owner of Unique Boutique Renee Fick said, “I don’t want a shop. I have four kids, I’m busy, I have two grand kids I don’t want to miss any of their stuff. This allows me the flexibility to take my stuff somewhere and represent my product.”

Fick does weekend pop-up shops, but whether it be for a weekend or two months, both owners can agree that there’s something the internet can’t provide.

Fick added, “I mean we now have the website we can take a picture, but you can’t feel that blanket unless I bring it somewhere and you can physically touch it, feel it. That’s just kind of the best way we like to sell our stuff ourselves.”

“Touching and feeling a product, getting to walk through a shop, getting to work with people that’s really rewarding for me,” said Fleming.

If you miss the pop-up shops, both owners say they use Facebook to sell online as well.