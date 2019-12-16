Hultgren Construction Gets Probation in Deadly 2016 Copper Lounge Collapse

SIOUX FALLS

A judge has sentenced the construction company at the center of the 2016 Copper Lounge collapse in downtown Sioux Falls.

Hultgren Construction has been sentenced to one-year probation for “willful violation of the OSHA Act, causing death to an employee.” The company pleaded guilty to the federal misdemeanor in September.

The charge carried a maximum penalty of five years probation and a $500,000 fine. At the time of the plea, a Hultgren representative said the business was not able to pay any fines.

Construction worker Ethan McMahon was killed in the collapse. Earlier this year, Hultgren was part of a $4 million settlement that included the McMahon family.