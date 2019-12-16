Jake Lacina Wins Rimington Award as Top Center in D-II

NEW YORK – Augustana football’s Jake Lacina is the nation’s best center. On Monday the senior was named the Rimington Trophy Award winner, given to the top center in each division of football.

Hailing from St. Paul, Minnesota, Lacina started all 45 games of his career at center and helped the Vikings reach the Division II playoffs as a senior. The Vikings tallied nine wins in 2019, tying for the second-most in a season in program history. Lacina was at center for all nine wins, blocking for an offense that ranked 19th in the nation in tackles for loss allowed.

“We could not be more thrilled for Jake to be selected for this very special award,” head coach Jerry Olszewski said. “Being selected First Team All-America is special and now to be recognized as the best offensive lineman, best center, in all of Division II speaks to the body of work that Jake has demonstrated over his career.

“Only one player gets this award at every level and that alone shares the honor that this award carries. To be the best at anything takes talent, commitment, perseverance and passion. All of these attributes describe Jake Lacina as well as the tremendous leader and person that he has been on our campus.”

Named a team captain for his senior campaign, Lacina has been named First Team All-NSIC South Division and First Team All-America by the AFCA so far this postseason. He is the first-ever Viking student-athlete to earn the Rimington Trophy.

Lacina, a two-time first-team All-NSIC selection over his career, has helped Augustana set single-season records for total offense, passing yards and touchdowns. He has been key in blocking for the NSIC’s top passing offense on two occasions and was part of an offensive line that led the NSIC in sacks allowed in 2018.

“Jake leaves Augustana University as one of the most productive players to have ever put on a Viking uniform,” Olszewski added. “We pray for health and more success as he pursues the journey of playing at the next level and become the next Viking to represent our program in such amazing ways.”

About the Rimington Trophy

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football. Since its inception, the twenty-year old award has raised over $4.45 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis.

Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman. For more on the Rimington Trophy and a list of past recipients, visit rimingtontrophy.com

The Rimington Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association. The NCFAA encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935.