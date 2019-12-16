Mason is a Man For All Seasons for Viborg/Hurley

HURLEY, SD… Pick a season… Pick a sport…

Galen Schoenefeld, Viborg/Hurley Boys BB Coach:”The ball’s usually in his hands every possession at some point and for the most part he makes good decisions…”

You’ll find Chase Mason at the center of it.

Chase Mason, Viborg-Hurley Junior says:”Little breaks here and there but mostly just going at it. I don’t really know what it would be like to take one season off. I don’t really plan on doing anything like that…”

It’s been that way since well before his high school career at Viborg-Hurley began.

Schoenefeld says:”Chase would be in the small gym right next door and he’d be hitting golf balls or balls the size of a golf ball with a broomstick practicing baseball stuff. So right then and there you don’t see many kids his age at that time doing that sort of stuff…”

Which helps explain Chase seems to be a leader for every season.

Mason says:”A lot of people think I’m the main guy but I don’t like to think of myself that way. I kind of like getting the other guys involved and me being myself is kind of a by-product…”

And he’s excelled. Though his first love is baseball, Mason averaged 13 points a game last winter to help lead the Cougars to a 4th place finish at State.

In the spring he won the triple jump title as part of the Cougars State Championship track team.

And in football he passed for more 2200 yards and 35 touchdowns while running for more than 1100 and 20 scores to help lead Viborg/Hurley to a perfect season and 9AA title.

Rob Kessler, Viborg/Hurley Football coach says:”He’s a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a coach. He said coach these aren’t my awards they are all of their awards because I wouldn’t be standing up here if it wasn’t for them. That’s the type of kid that he is…”

It’ll leave the junior with quite a college decision to make in the next year.

Mason says:”Kind of after football season it put it into perspective how any 4 of the sports could really be an option for me…”

Till then Mason will be busy trying to add to the Viborg-Hurley trophy case.

In Hurley, Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.