Police: Several Guns Stolen From Locked Truck

SIOUX FALLS

Sioux Falls Police are investigating after a suspect broke into a locked truck and stole several guns.

Police say the incident happened sometime overnight Friday near the 3400 block of West 51st Street. The suspect used a chunk of asphalt to break the driver’s side window. Two rifles, a handgun, a shotgun, and other items were all taken.

Police the victim’s ID and other items from their wallet were recovered nearby.