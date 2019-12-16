Sexual Arousal Study Investigated at Iowa Home for Disabled

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)

Few details are being released about a federal investigation into allegations that sexual arousal experiments were done on residents of a state-run Iowa institution for developmentally disabled residents.

The U.S. Department of Justice notified Gov. Kim Reynolds in November that investigators will see if there are law violations at Glenwood Resource Center, an investigation first reported by the Des Moines Register.

The investigation is focusing on whether residents were subjected to harmful and uncontrolled human experiments and whether they had inadequate medical and nursing care. Investigators also will look at whether there have been harmful restraint practices and needless injuries.