Sioux Falls City Council Discussing Phone Ban at Meeting

SIOUX FALLS, SD—City Council members Theresa Stehly and Janet Brekke say they’re ready to “set some ground-rules” for what should be going on during a city council meeting.

“There has been some activity happening that I think needs to be addressed. We need to have a policy that states this is what our behavior will be,” said Stehly.

Stehly says there have been some instances where public citizens have been able to text council members and give input to topics during meetings.

With the “Cell phone ban” ordinance she and Brekke are proposing it would put an end to that and texting among council members.

“We would like to discontinue that practice to having texting happening between council members during the meeting; in essence that is meeting within an meeting,” said Stehly.

If the ordinance is passed, Stehly says that members should only use their phone to look up supporting documents to the topic during a meeting.

If someone does receive a call, they are supposed to get up, walk out and take the call outside.

“We need to make an effort to raise standard of integrity and accountability in our meetings,” said Stehly. “And if you have a personal item to address or business at hand. You step outside the meeting and you can address it at that time.”

Stehly says this would also equal the playing field for citizens to gives their input on topics.

“There is a time for public input and then there is a time when that is over. So, it’s far to those citizens sitting at the meeting to have given their input and then have other citizens be able to text [and have] more conversation with the councilors,” said Stehly.

The first reading of the ordinance will be voted on tomorrow night.