SW Christian Girls and Dell Rapids Boys Victorious in Hoops

SW Christian Girls and Dell Rapids Boys Victorious in Hoops

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



LUVERNE, MN and BALTIC, SD… The Luverne girls took an early lead against SW Christian Monday night. But the Eagles broke away in the 2nd half to beat the Cardinals 82-72 and improve to 5-1. Luverne is now 3-3. And in Baltic, the Bulldogs also played the 3rd-ranked Quarriers of Dell Rapids tough for a half. But Dells took control after intermission and went on to win 55-35, improving to 2-0.