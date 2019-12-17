Coyotes Excited to Make NIVC Championship

Coyotes Excited to Make NIVC Championship

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



VERMILLION, SD… The Coyotes of USD were bummed to miss out on the NCAA Volleyball Tournament with a 27-2 record. But they re-grouped in no time and quickly re-focused on the new challenge, winning the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. They brought a 31-2 record into the championship Tuesday night at the Sanford Coyotes Sports Complex and were pumped to be just one win away from reaching their goal.

Leanne Williamson, USD Volleyball Coach says: “When we found out that we weren’t in the NCAA tournament one of our players said let’s just go win the whole NIVC and obviously we’ve talked about going 1 and 0 the entire year and I think that’s what they’ve done up until this point. But the one thing I just said to them in the huddle is that we have 1 more opportunity to go 1 and 0. And how sweet would it be to be able to walk out of this season finishing on a high note and finishing on a win…”

Elizabeth Juhnke, USD Frshman says: “I think we really focused in. That was one goal that we didn’t achieve. But this is the next one we get to achieve and I think we’ve done really well so far…”

Sami Slaughter, USD Junior says: “I mean I’m pumped. That we announced it out here with the crowd I mean I think we’re going to have a big crowd again. I think we’re just going to bring the energy…”