Dell Rapids Named ‘Healthy Hometown’

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. – The city of Dell Rapids is now a ‘healthy hometown.’

The title was granted to Dell Rapids by Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. The health insurance company created the award to recognize communities that placed an importance on the overall health of it’s residents.

Through local partnerships, the city’s bike trail, community gardens, and increased walk-ability city wide, Dell Rapids was granted the award.

KDLT News talked with Wellmark officials and City Administrators Tuesday morning to find out more.