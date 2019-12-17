Digital Passport App to Bring “New Experience” to DT Sioux Falls

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS

A new cell phone app is bringing a twist to hanging out in Downtown Sioux Falls.

On Monday, Downtown Sioux Falls announced the release date for their Digital Passport App.

The App will have information, games, contests and other Downtown activities.

The Downtown Sioux falls App will be ready for download in January of 2020, with the goal of trying to bring more people to the Downtown area.

Marketing and Communications Coordinator at DTSF Inc. Sadie Swier said, “Get them in shops get them in restaurants helping small businesses, but really engaging and evolving and making people feel like they belong to this community whether they are a longtime resident or just a visitor for a little time.”

The Digital Passport App will be interactive. Giving users the chance to win prizes and play digital contests, creating a new way to experience Downtown.

“You’ll be able to go through different ways of exploring, discovering, engaging downtown with different kinds of tours, games, surveys giving feedback. It’s just going to be a new experience for the whole area,” Swier said.

Downtown Sioux Falls partnered with AARP and Avera to make this Digital Passport possible. Earlier this year, AARP named Sioux Falls an age-friendly community, and they think this app with help all ages access Downtown.

State Director of AARP Erik Gaikowski said, “And this is just another way for us to push that forward in getting more people to be more involved downtown. Again, making it easier for walk ability purposes, increasing access to public spaces and just being part of the community.”

The Digital Passport will have multiple phases, and AARP is excited about the future of the app.

“I think the way finding piece is really cool in terms of being able to see a parking structure is located here, it’s a block and a half walk to State Theater or the Washington Pavilion or whatever the case may be,” Gaikowski added.

The app will officially be available for download on January 2, 2020.

January 2nd also marks the beginning of the 6th annual Downtown Burger Battle.

The Digital Passport App will let you vote on your favorite burger.