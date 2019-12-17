Kalen DeBoer Returns to Fresno State as Head Football Coach

Kalen DeBoer Returns to Fresno State as Head Football Coach

FRESNO, CA… Former USF standout wide receiver and eventual head football coach Kalen DeBoer is now a Division One college football coach. Tuesday he was named head football coach at Fresno State where he had bee offensive coordinator in 2017 and 2018. Jeff Tedford, who hired DeBoer is retiring because of heart health issues and DeBoer was the obvious choice to bring back from Indiana where he helped the Hoosier to 8 wins and the Gator Bowl. It was the first time since 1993 that Indiana had won 8 games. And while at Fresno State, the Bulldogs went 10-4 and 12-2 after having a 1-11 record the season before DeBoer joined the staff. It was the first time in FBS history that a team had gone from 10 losses to 10 wins in back to back seasons.

Deboer had an incredible 67-3 record with USF, winning 3 NAIA National Championships in the process.