Larson Has Big Night But Jacks Fall to Marquette

BROOKINGS, SD…South Dakota State women’s basketball suffered a 65-58 setback against Marquette on Tuesday evening at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits fell to 7-6 with one game remaining in their nonconference slate, while Marquette improved to 8-2.

“We’ve got to break this little cycle that we’re in. Losing games like this where we are just playing well enough to lose it late,” head coach Aaron Johnston said. “That’s kind of where we are at. I liked our effort though. I was really pleased with that. I thought we really fought hard.”

Tagyn Larson led all scorers with a season-best 22 points. The senior went 7-of-9 from the field and 8-of-8 from the charity stipe, while pulling down a team-best six boards. Paiton Burckhard recorded 12 points and five rebounds. Rylie Cascio Jensen led the squad with 4 assists and added six points.

The Jackrabbits shot 44.7 percent from the field, compared to Marquette at 41.1 percent. The Golden Eagles outrebounded State, 36-28.

Back-to-back Burckhard layups gave the Jacks an early 4-0 lead to begin the game. SDSU built its advantage to 15-10 thanks to five points from Cascio Jensen and four by Larson. Marquette closed the gap with a 5-0 run to tie it up.

State opened the second quarter with seven unanswered points to gain its largest lead at 22-17. The Golden Eagles outscored the Jacks 14-6 in the remainder of the half to take a 29-26 lead.

The teams traded baskets throughout the third quarter as SDSU trailed by just two points headed into the final 10 minutes of play. Jackrabbit free throws tied the score on two occasions in the fourth quarter, but State never saw another lead.

In a game that just saw four ties and one lead change, Marquette never led by more than five points until the final minute of play.

“Marquette played really well. They made it hard for us to score. They are very good defensively, that’s for sure, but we still kind of shoot ourselves in the foot a little bit,” Johnston said. “Some costly turnovers, a couple missed shots and free throws; certainly things we can correct and do a little bit better. That will make a big difference for us going forward. I really liked our effort, liked how hard we played, competed well, fought through some adversity and played through some injuries, but it wasn’t quite enough.”

Game Notes

The all-time series between the Jackrabbits and Golden Eagles is now tied, 4-4.

Tagyn Larson scored a season-best 22 points.

Each team turned in 12 second-chance points.

Up Next

South Dakota State closes out its nonconference slate on Saturday at Green Bay. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.