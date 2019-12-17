Mayor Shares City’s Response to September Tornadoes by the Numbers

SIOUX FALLS

Mayor Paul TenHaken is sharing new information on the September tornado response in Sioux Falls.

The three tornadoes touched down roughly 90 days ago this week. The mayor says 15,000 vehicles dropped 2,600 tons of tree branches at drop-off sites.

Just over 90 days ago, three tornadoes touched down in Sioux Falls. Here are some numbers on how this incredible community responded. #OneSiouxFalls pic.twitter.com/JhW3ob1dVt — Paul TenHaken (@paultenhaken) December 17, 2019

Nearly 800 volunteers worked almost 4,300 hours to help with the cleanup. The 211 Helpline Center received nearly 2,900 calls related to storm recovery.

The mayor says hourly city employees worked more than 10,000 hours in response.