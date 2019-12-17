POET, SDSU Partner for $2M Precision Ag Center

BROOKINGS

POET is partnering with South Dakota State University to bring more tech into farming.

POET Founder and CEO Jeff Broin announced a $2 million gift to the university on Tuesday. That money will go toward building a new Precision Ag Center on the Brookings campus.

SDSU currently has 96 students enrolled in the precision ag program, which incorporates data science and engineering into farming.

“It will allow the future generations of agriculturalists to become even more sustainable and continue to improve on the environmental footprint of ag while also using biofuel and bioproducts to drive ag forward,” said Broin.

POET and SDSU will also worth together on research involving biofuels.