SDSU Women Shorthanded Without Selland

SDSU Women Shorthanded Without Selland

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



BROOKINGS, SD… As the SDSU women prepare to host Marquette Tuesday night at Frost Arena, they will once again be without their top player Myah Selland. And there was no doubt it made a difference in Saturday’s narrow loss to Central Michigan not having her in the line-up for many reasons. Her scoring, her rebounding, her leadership and the fact that Aaron Johnston’s bench was going to be shorter as a result. Johnston says: “All we can focus on is taking that group we know today and giving them the best chance to be successful and win. And for the most part I think our team has embraced that. But I do think 7 players in our rotation on Saturday hurt us. I thought we got a little tired towards the end of the game. So we’re going to need more people to step up and spread those minutes around until we get people back…”

The jacks bring a 7-5 record into the game with the Golden Eagles who are 7-2.